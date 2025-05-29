Which Institutions Own Shares In Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)?

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE: AGI) is 39.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $31.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGI stock was last observed hovering at around $25.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $25.72, the stock is -0.17% and -3.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 17.94% off its SMA200. AGI registered 55.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.6552 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.80805.

The stock witnessed a -9.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.12%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $10.82B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.44 and Fwd P/E is 17.14. Profit margin for the company is 18.36%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.35% and -17.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.66%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 53.43% this year

580.0 institutions hold shares in Alamos Gold Inc (AGI), with institutional investors hold 76.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 420.51M, and float is at 418.99M with Short Float at 0.89%. Institutions hold 75.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 45.79 million shares valued at $$717.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.4966 of the AGI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 14.92 million shares valued at $$233.93 million to account for 3.7459 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ROYAL BANK OF CANADA which holds 11.76 million shares representing 2.9519 and valued at over $$184.35 million, while FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.0255 of the shares totaling 8.07 million with a market value of $$126.56 million.