Which Institutions Own Shares In Albemarle Corp (ALB)?

Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) is -32.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.43 and a high of $129.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALB stock was last observed hovering at around $58.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74%.

Currently trading at $58.05, the stock is -1.40% and -6.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -30.43% off its SMA200. ALB registered -52.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.079 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.44185.

The stock witnessed a -0.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.13%, and is -2.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Albemarle Corp (ALB) has around 8300 employees, a market worth around $6.83B and $5.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 77.08. Profit margin for the company is -25.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.44% and -55.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.86%).

with sales reaching $1.23B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.75% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.51% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.07% in year-over-year returns.

1128.0 institutions hold shares in Albemarle Corp (ALB), with institutional investors hold 98.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.65M, and float is at 116.99M with Short Float at 16.10%. Institutions hold 98.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 14.31 million shares valued at $$1.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.1776 of the ALB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 9.96 million shares valued at $$951.72 million to account for 8.4776 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS which holds 7.17 million shares representing 6.0996 and valued at over $$684.77 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.1052 of the shares totaling 6.0 million with a market value of $$575.48 million.

Albemarle Corp (ALB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Masters J Kent, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Masters J Kent sold 2,525 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 ’24 at a price of $101.12 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73747.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19 ’24, Johnson Netha N. (Chief Operations Officer) disposed off 1,060 shares at an average price of $106.04 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 30,360 shares of Albemarle Corp (ALB).