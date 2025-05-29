rts logo

Which Institutions Own Shares In American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL)?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) is -23.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $4.45, the stock is 2.51% and 11.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -18.07% off its SMA200. AXL registered -39.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0004 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.43125.

The stock witnessed a 18.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.88%, and is -2.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $528.04M and $5.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.34 and Fwd P/E is 9.29. Profit margin for the company is 0.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.33% and -42.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.63%).

with sales reaching $1.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.74% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.88% in year-over-year returns.

342.0 institutions hold shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL), with institutional investors hold 116.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.30M, and float is at 107.99M with Short Float at 15.88%. Institutions hold 110.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 18.57 million shares valued at $$129.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.7911 of the AXL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 14.65 million shares valued at $$102.39 million to account for 12.4558 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 8.27 million shares representing 7.0312 and valued at over $$57.8 million, while BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC holds 4.9944 of the shares totaling 5.87 million with a market value of $$41.06 million.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.