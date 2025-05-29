Which Institutions Own Shares In American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL)?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) is -23.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $4.45, the stock is 2.51% and 11.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -18.07% off its SMA200. AXL registered -39.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0004 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.43125.

The stock witnessed a 18.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.88%, and is -2.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $528.04M and $5.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.34 and Fwd P/E is 9.29. Profit margin for the company is 0.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.33% and -42.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.63%).

with sales reaching $1.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.74% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.88% in year-over-year returns.

342.0 institutions hold shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL), with institutional investors hold 116.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.30M, and float is at 107.99M with Short Float at 15.88%. Institutions hold 110.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 18.57 million shares valued at $$129.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.7911 of the AXL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 14.65 million shares valued at $$102.39 million to account for 12.4558 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 8.27 million shares representing 7.0312 and valued at over $$57.8 million, while BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC holds 4.9944 of the shares totaling 5.87 million with a market value of $$41.06 million.