Which Institutions Own Shares In American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)?

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is -0.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.68 and a high of $41.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMH stock was last observed hovering at around $37.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $37.25, the stock is -2.49% and 0.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing -1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 0.34% off its SMA200. AMH registered 4.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.1298 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.1885.

The stock witnessed a 0.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.04%, and is -3.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.68% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has around 1730 employees, a market worth around $13.79B and $1.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.56 and Fwd P/E is 47.82. Profit margin for the company is 22.32%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.58% and -9.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.29%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.09% this year

694.0 institutions hold shares in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), with institutional investors hold 98.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 369.53M, and float is at 340.16M with Short Float at 3.09%. Institutions hold 90.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 45.19 million shares valued at $$1.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.32 of the AMH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 40.82 million shares valued at $$1.52 billion to account for 11.1296 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NORGES BANK which holds 21.97 million shares representing 5.9893 and valued at over $$816.31 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.8301 of the shares totaling 17.72 million with a market value of $$658.31 million.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BENHAM DOUGLAS N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BENHAM DOUGLAS N sold 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 ’25 at a price of $38.37 per share for a total of $65230.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22227.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05 ’25, Vogt-Lowell Sara H. (CAO & CLO) disposed off 42,500 shares at an average price of $39.01 for $1.66 million. The insider now directly holds 99,214 shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

