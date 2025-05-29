Which Institutions Own Shares In AngloGold Ashanti Plc (AU)?

AngloGold Ashanti Plc (NYSE: AU) is 90.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.13 and a high of $46.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AU stock was last observed hovering at around $43.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94%.

Currently trading at $44.04, the stock is 4.36% and 10.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 41.81% off its SMA200. AU registered 85.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.9482 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.0558.

The stock witnessed a 6.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.88%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 18.90 and Fwd P/E is 8.24. Profit margin for the company is 17.33%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.01% and -6.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.37%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 131.77% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 67.05% year-over-year.

605.0 institutions hold shares in AngloGold Ashanti Plc (AU), with institutional investors hold 72.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 503.51M, and float is at 502.67M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 71.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 22.84 million shares valued at $$573.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.4166 of the AU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 16.89 million shares valued at $$424.33 million to account for 4.0044 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 15.61 million shares representing 3.7009 and valued at over $$392.16 million, while BARCLAYS PLC holds 2.2142 of the shares totaling 9.34 million with a market value of $$234.63 million.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc (AU) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, Briggs Terry (Officer) Proposed Sale 9,440 shares at an average price of $39.87 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds shares of AngloGold Ashanti Plc (AU).