Which Institutions Own Shares In BGC Group Inc (BGC)?

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) is 2.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $11.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BGC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $9.26, the stock is -1.03% and 2.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -1.50% off its SMA200. BGC registered 9.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.035 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.401.

The stock witnessed a 2.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.51%, and is -4.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

BGC Group Inc (BGC) has around 4011 employees, a market worth around $4.52B and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.09 and Fwd P/E is 6.66. Profit margin for the company is 5.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.90% and -21.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.69% this year

444.0 institutions hold shares in BGC Group Inc (BGC), with institutional investors hold 83.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 378.13M, and float is at 358.39M with Short Float at 2.95%. Institutions hold 82.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 45.45 million shares valued at $$377.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5625 of the BGC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 41.51 million shares valued at $$344.52 million to account for 8.7335 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP which holds 19.0 million shares representing 3.9977 and valued at over $$157.7 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.1382 of the shares totaling 14.91 million with a market value of $$123.79 million.

BGC Group Inc (BGC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Richards David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Richards David sold 43,893 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 ’24 at a price of $9.02 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14506.0 shares.