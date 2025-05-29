Which Institutions Own Shares In Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL)?

Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) is -54.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $55.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EDBL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37%.

Currently trading at $3.69, the stock is 39.70% and 49.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 11.14% at the moment leaves the stock -53.06% off its SMA200. EDBL registered -93.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.47598 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.862195.

The stock witnessed a 94.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.65%, and is 2.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.07% over the week and 17.24% over the month.

Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) has around 99 employees, a market worth around $6.11M and $13.44M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -106.17%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.00% and -93.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-425.75%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 95.26% this year

9.0 institutions hold shares in Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL), with institutional investors hold 5.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.66M, and float is at 1.65M with Short Float at 3.82%. Institutions hold 5.19% of the Float.

Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McConnell Mathew J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McConnell Mathew J. bought 2,013 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 27 ’24 at a price of $0.17 per share for a total of $334.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2153.0 shares.

Edible Garden AG Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 ’24 that Kras James E. (President and CEO) bought a total of 22,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 ’24 and was made at $0.17 per share for $3756.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36064.0 shares of the EDBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27 ’24, Kras James E. (President and CEO) acquired 11,500 shares at an average price of $0.17 for $1939.0. The insider now directly holds 13,864 shares of Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL).