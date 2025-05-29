Which Institutions Own Shares In Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD)?

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) is 0.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.37 and a high of $34.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPD stock was last observed hovering at around $31.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $31.43, the stock is 0.70% and -0.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 0.47% off its SMA200. EPD registered 11.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.636 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.28185.

The stock witnessed a 0.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.16%, and is -2.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.79% over the week and 1.22% over the month.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $68.17B and $56.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.81 and Fwd P/E is 10.43. Profit margin for the company is 10.27%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.83% and -9.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.91%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.71% this year

1615.0 institutions hold shares in Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD), with institutional investors hold 38.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.17B, and float is at 1.44B with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 25.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ALPS ADVISORS INC with over 38.39 million shares valued at $$1.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.7684 of the EPD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is INVESCO LTD. with 25.5 million shares valued at $$739.08 million to account for 1.1747 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 22.56 million shares representing 1.0391 and valued at over $$653.73 million, while BLACKSTONE INC. holds 1.0278 of the shares totaling 22.31 million with a market value of $$646.67 million.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TEAGUE AJ, the company’s CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that TEAGUE AJ bought 4,180 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 27 ’24 at a price of $29.35 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74911.0 shares.