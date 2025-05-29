Which Institutions Own Shares In Freshworks Inc (FRSH)?

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) is -7.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.81 and a high of $19.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRSH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $15.03, the stock is 0.98% and 5.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 4.18% off its SMA200. FRSH registered 13.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.241 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.4274.

The stock witnessed a 6.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.17%, and is 1.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $4.43B and $751.55M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.69. Profit margin for the company is -9.76%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.04% and -23.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.71%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.64% this year

405.0 institutions hold shares in Freshworks Inc (FRSH), with institutional investors hold 92.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 244.93M, and float is at 188.60M with Short Float at 5.62%. Institutions hold 85.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 23.06 million shares valued at $$292.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.6903 of the FRSH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.12 million shares valued at $$204.62 million to account for 5.3784 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SEQUOIA CAPITAL INDIA OPERATIONS II, LLC which holds 14.63 million shares representing 4.8801 and valued at over $$185.66 million, while WESTBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 4.5544 of the shares totaling 13.65 million with a market value of $$173.27 million.

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taylor Jennifer H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Taylor Jennifer H sold 4,685 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $15.41 per share for a total of $72196.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37895.0 shares.

Freshworks Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 ’25 that AUSTIN ROXANNE S (Director) sold a total of 6,303 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 ’25 and was made at $14.75 per share for $92969.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the FRSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09 ’25, ROXANNE S AUSTIN (Director) Proposed Sale 6,303 shares at an average price of $14.75 for $92974.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Freshworks Inc (FRSH).