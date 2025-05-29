Which Institutions Own Shares In Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV)?

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) is 19.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $3.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $2.01, the stock is 5.18% and 9.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 0.61% off its SMA200. TV registered -36.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8294 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9978.

The stock witnessed a 0.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.08%, and is -4.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.83% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) has around 28038 employees, a market worth around $888.90M and $3.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.78. Profit margin for the company is -13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.68% and -40.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.52%).

with sales reaching $14.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.36% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.84% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.71% in year-over-year returns.

119.0 institutions hold shares in Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV), with institutional investors hold 33.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 442.24M, and float is at 442.23M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 33.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DODGE & COX with over 64.21 million shares valued at $$177.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.5073 of the TV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FPR PARTNERS LLC with 22.47 million shares valued at $$62.25 million to account for 0.8775 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT which holds 16.94 million shares representing 0.6617 and valued at over $$46.94 million, while GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL holds 0.6209 of the shares totaling 15.9 million with a market value of $$44.05 million.