Which Institutions Own Shares In Hafnia Ltd (HAFN)?

Hafnia Ltd (NYSE: HAFN) is -9.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.61 and a high of $8.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HAFN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $5.04, the stock is -0.87% and 9.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -3.26% at the moment leaves the stock -11.07% off its SMA200. HAFN registered -40.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5874 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.66765.

The stock witnessed a 10.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.23%, and is -6.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Hafnia Ltd (HAFN) has around 4959 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.19 and Fwd P/E is 6.80. Profit margin for the company is 23.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.64% and -43.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.78%).

with sales reaching $243.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.56% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.06% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.15% in year-over-year returns.

193.0 institutions hold shares in Hafnia Ltd (HAFN), with institutional investors hold 39.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 502.92M, and float is at 262.32M with Short Float at 1.34%. Institutions hold 22.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with over 12.78 million shares valued at $$107.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.5105 of the HAFN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 9.77 million shares valued at $$81.95 million to account for 1.9185 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP which holds 5.85 million shares representing 1.1485 and valued at over $$49.1 million, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 0.6101 of the shares totaling 3.11 million with a market value of $$26.06 million.

