Which Institutions Own Shares In Hyperfine Inc (HYPR)?

Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) is -32.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $1.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYPR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is -9.02% and -15.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -9.41% at the moment leaves the stock -36.26% off its SMA200. HYPR registered -30.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.70754 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.93809.

The stock witnessed a -19.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.61%, and is -3.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.96% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $46.54M and $11.73M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -343.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.24% and -68.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.42%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.75% this year

42.0 institutions hold shares in Hyperfine Inc (HYPR), with institutional investors hold 14.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.78M, and float is at 57.62M with Short Float at 2.08%. Institutions hold 13.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 3.18 million shares valued at $$2.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.4101 of the HYPR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD with 1.74 million shares valued at $$1.48 million to account for 2.4181 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP which holds 1.19 million shares representing 1.6493 and valued at over $$1.01 million, while ALPHABET INC. holds 1.2475 of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $$0.76 million.

Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TEISSEYRE THOMAS, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that TEISSEYRE THOMAS sold 2,776 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $0.58 per share for a total of $1610.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82213.0 shares.

Hyperfine Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 ’25 that TEISSEYRE THOMAS (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 3,237 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 ’25 and was made at $1.20 per share for $3884.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84990.0 shares of the HYPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18 ’24, TEISSEYRE THOMAS (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,800 shares at an average price of $0.85 for $2380.0. The insider now directly holds 88,227 shares of Hyperfine Inc (HYPR).