Which Institutions Own Shares In IHS Holding Ltd (IHS)?

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) is 78.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.44 and a high of $6.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IHS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $5.22, the stock is -6.72% and 0.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -4.92% at the moment leaves the stock 39.52% off its SMA200. IHS registered 64.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.1864 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.74135.

The stock witnessed a 6.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.20%, and is -6.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) has around 2864 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $1.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.10. Profit margin for the company is -2.63%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.93% and -17.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.38%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 107.64% this year

108.0 institutions hold shares in IHS Holding Ltd (IHS), with institutional investors hold 66.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 335.34M, and float is at 151.24M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 45.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is KOREA INVESTMENT CORP with over 21.67 million shares valued at $$69.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.5053 of the IHS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with 7.91 million shares valued at $$25.32 million to account for 2.3758 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are QUAKER CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, LLC which holds 2.83 million shares representing 0.8512 and valued at over $$9.07 million, while SONA ASSET MANAGEMENT (US) LLC holds 0.8328 of the shares totaling 2.77 million with a market value of $$8.88 million.

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31 ’25, Oyinlola Ayotade (Officer) Proposed Sale 7,608 shares at an average price of $5.32 for $40475.0. The insider now directly holds shares of IHS Holding Ltd (IHS).