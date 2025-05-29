Which Institutions Own Shares In ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING)?

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) is 35.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.92 and a high of $21.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ING stock was last observed hovering at around $21.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $20.99, the stock is 1.15% and 6.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 19.36% off its SMA200. ING registered 20.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.7518 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.6796.

The stock witnessed a 8.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.99%, and is -2.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.18% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has around 61121 employees, a market worth around $64.02B and $24.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.27. Profit margin for the company is 27.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.64% and -3.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.59%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.50% this year

497.0 institutions hold shares in ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING), with institutional investors hold 5.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.05B, and float is at 3.05B with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 5.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 68.02 million shares valued at $$1.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.0767 of the ING Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with 8.24 million shares valued at $$141.19 million to account for 0.2515 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 7.95 million shares representing 0.2421 and valued at over $$136.21 million, while GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC holds 0.2329 of the shares totaling 7.63 million with a market value of $$130.72 million.