Which Institutions Own Shares In Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)?

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) is 8.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.10 and a high of $150.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KMB stock was last observed hovering at around $142.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $142.68, the stock is 4.65% and 3.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 3.98% off its SMA200. KMB registered 8.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $137.485 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $137.2155.

The stock witnessed a 9.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.53%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.01% over the week and 1.22% over the month.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $47.34B and $19.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.45 and Fwd P/E is 18.67. Profit margin for the company is 12.48%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.97% and -5.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.51%).

with sales reaching $4.85B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.66% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.75% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.55% in year-over-year returns.

2314.0 institutions hold shares in Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB), with institutional investors hold 80.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 331.87M, and float is at 331.19M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 80.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 31.39 million shares valued at $$4.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.3114 of the KMB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 30.19 million shares valued at $$4.17 billion to account for 8.955 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 18.22 million shares representing 5.4051 and valued at over $$2.54 billion, while CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC holds 2.878 of the shares totaling 9.7 million with a market value of $$1.34 billion.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chen Katy, the company’s President, Int’l Personal Care. SEC filings show that Chen Katy sold 740 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 ’25 at a price of $129.70 per share for a total of $95978.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3997.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29 ’25, Chen Katy (President, Int’l Personal Care) disposed off 1,794 shares at an average price of $130.74 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 3,098 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB).