Which Institutions Own Shares In Liquidia Corp (LQDA)?

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) is 20.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.26 and a high of $19.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LQDA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.42%.

Currently trading at $14.18, the stock is -11.83% and -4.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing -9.13% at the moment leaves the stock 11.76% off its SMA200. LQDA registered 10.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.8628 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.68315.

The stock witnessed a -0.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.43%, and is -16.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 6.08% over the month.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) has around 157 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $14.14M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -903.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.61% and -26.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-227.49%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year

227.0 institutions hold shares in Liquidia Corp (LQDA), with institutional investors hold 75.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.30M, and float is at 69.11M with Short Float at 19.53%. Institutions hold 65.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CALIGAN PARTNERS LP with over 10.36 million shares valued at $$124.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.5551 of the LQDA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PATIENT SQUARE CAPITAL LP with 7.18 million shares valued at $$86.19 million to account for 9.3968 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 4.24 million shares representing 5.5481 and valued at over $$50.89 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 4.4505 of the shares totaling 3.4 million with a market value of $$40.82 million.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adair Jason, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Adair Jason sold 455 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 ’25 at a price of $14.24 per share for a total of $6479.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Liquidia Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 ’25 that Saggar Rajeev (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 ’25 and was made at $13.67 per share for $33492.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the LQDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14 ’25, Schundler Russell (General Counsel) disposed off 5,964 shares at an average price of $13.57 for $80931.0. The insider now directly holds 570,301 shares of Liquidia Corp (LQDA).