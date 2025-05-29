Which Institutions Own Shares In Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW)?

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (NYSE: LOW) is -9.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $206.38 and a high of $287.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOW stock was last observed hovering at around $225.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29%.

Currently trading at $224.52, the stock is -1.06% and -0.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -9.85% off its SMA200. LOW registered 3.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $225.0644 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $249.0641.

The stock witnessed a 1.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.13%, and is -2.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) has around 270000 employees, a market worth around $125.67B and $83.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.60 and Fwd P/E is 16.83. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.79% and -21.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.57%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.35% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.78% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.68% in year-over-year returns.

3248.0 institutions hold shares in Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW), with institutional investors hold 78.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 560.00M, and float is at 559.05M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 78.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 53.95 million shares valued at $$11.89 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4479 of the LOW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 38.43 million shares valued at $$8.47 billion to account for 6.7296 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 24.96 million shares representing 4.3944 and valued at over $$5.5 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.3 of the shares totaling 24.55 million with a market value of $$5.41 billion.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Simkins Lawrence, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Simkins Lawrence bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 ’24 at a price of $245.53 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 ’24 that Vance Quonta D (EVP, Pro & Home Services) sold a total of 7,198 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 ’24 and was made at $274.37 per share for $1.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16703.0 shares of the LOW stock.

