Which Institutions Own Shares In MAG Silver Corp (MAG)?

MAG Silver Corp (AMEX: MAG) is 39.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.18 and a high of $18.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAG stock was last observed hovering at around $18.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $18.77, the stock is 10.22% and 17.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 24.24% off its SMA200. MAG registered 44.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.0742 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.25555.

The stock witnessed a 21.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.73%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.89% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

MAG Silver Corp (MAG) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $0.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.34 and Fwd P/E is 22.98. Distance from 52-week low is 67.95% and -1.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.13%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.89% this year

257.0 institutions hold shares in MAG Silver Corp (MAG), with institutional investors hold 55.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.46M, and float is at 93.13M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 55.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 9.76 million shares valued at $$113.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4657 of the MAG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with 5.35 million shares valued at $$62.54 million to account for 5.1899 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC which holds 2.71 million shares representing 2.629 and valued at over $$31.65 million, while MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. holds 2.5148 of the shares totaling 2.59 million with a market value of $$30.29 million.