Which Institutions Own Shares In Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT)?

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) is -40.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $14.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KITT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.92, the stock is -6.88% and -8.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -4.60% at the moment leaves the stock -34.26% off its SMA200. KITT registered -82.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.01356 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.40333.

The stock witnessed a -13.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.14%, and is -9.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -7215.58%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.50% and -93.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-366.99%).

27.0 institutions hold shares in Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT), with institutional investors hold 1.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.15M, and float is at 33.16M with Short Float at 9.27%. Institutions hold 1.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV with over 0.4 million shares valued at $$54440.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.5696 of the KITT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is INTEGRATED ADVISORS NETWORK LLC with 0.4 million shares valued at $$54440.0 to account for 0.5696 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. which holds 0.37 million shares representing 0.5258 and valued at over $$50249.0, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.4138 of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $$39554.0.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GIBSON JOHN W JR, the company’s Interim CEO. SEC filings show that GIBSON JOHN W JR sold 6,919 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 ’25 at a price of $1.11 per share for a total of $7680.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Nauticus Robotics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 ’25 that GIBSON JOHN W JR (Interim CEO) sold a total of 3,190 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 ’25 and was made at $6.03 per share for $19236.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94606.0 shares of the KITT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10 ’24, Hay Victoria (Interim CFO) disposed off 359 shares at an average price of $1.07 for $384.0. The insider now directly holds 753 shares of Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT).