Which Institutions Own Shares In Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT)?

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) is 6.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.13 and a high of $4.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $2.65, the stock is 0.17% and 4.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -9.72% off its SMA200. NAT registered -36.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.547 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9354.

The stock witnessed a 4.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.52%, and is -2.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $561.14M and $349.74M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.87 and Fwd P/E is 7.49. Profit margin for the company is 13.34%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.41% and -39.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.16%).

with sales reaching $43.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.45% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.73% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.29% in year-over-year returns.

258.0 institutions hold shares in Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT), with institutional investors hold 42.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 211.75M, and float is at 205.36M with Short Float at 6.52%. Institutions hold 40.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with over 11.61 million shares valued at $$46.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.5587 of the NAT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 11.58 million shares valued at $$46.08 million to account for 5.5455 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC which holds 6.84 million shares representing 3.2772 and valued at over $$27.23 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 3.1245 of the shares totaling 6.52 million with a market value of $$25.96 million.