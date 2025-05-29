rts logo

Which Institutions Own Shares In Nucor Corp (NUE)?

Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE) is -6.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $97.59 and a high of $171.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NUE stock was last observed hovering at around $109.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54%.

Currently trading at $108.84, the stock is -5.89% and -6.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -18.51% off its SMA200. NUE registered -36.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $116.2648 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $133.5676.

The stock witnessed a -6.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.12%, and is -5.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Nucor Corp (NUE) has around 32700 employees, a market worth around $25.11B and $30.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.38 and Fwd P/E is 10.14. Profit margin for the company is 4.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.53% and -36.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.98%).

with sales reaching $8.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.89% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.72% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

1600.0 institutions hold shares in Nucor Corp (NUE), with institutional investors hold 77.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 230.80M, and float is at 229.22M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 76.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 28.6 million shares valued at $$4.52 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.9372 of the NUE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO with 24.69 million shares valued at $$3.9 billion to account for 10.3064 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 20.45 million shares representing 8.5342 and valued at over $$3.23 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.6338 of the shares totaling 11.1 million with a market value of $$1.76 billion.

Nucor Corp (NUE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Topalian Leon J, the company’s Chair, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Topalian Leon J sold 34,238 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 ’25 at a price of $120.19 per share for a total of $4.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11 ’24, Behr Allen C (Executive Vice President) disposed off 4,968 shares at an average price of $159.72 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 85,376 shares of Nucor Corp (NUE).

