Which Institutions Own Shares In Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)?

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is 8.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $130.08 and a high of $277.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCL stock was last observed hovering at around $255.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.74%.

Currently trading at $250.80, the stock is 4.79% and 15.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 16.60% off its SMA200. RCL registered 71.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $217.9796 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $215.0945.

The stock witnessed a 15.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.74%, and is 0.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has around 106000 employees, a market worth around $68.11B and $16.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.06 and Fwd P/E is 14.15. Profit margin for the company is 19.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.80% and -9.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.21%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 29.85% this year

1465.0 institutions hold shares in Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), with institutional investors hold 88.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 271.56M, and float is at 246.88M with Short Float at 4.59%. Institutions hold 87.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with over 30.27 million shares valued at $$4.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.7785 of the RCL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with 29.33 million shares valued at $$4.68 billion to account for 11.4135 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 25.81 million shares representing 10.0443 and valued at over $$4.12 billion, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.493 of the shares totaling 16.69 million with a market value of $$2.66 billion.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fain Richard D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fain Richard D sold 19,600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $253.10 per share for a total of $4.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Montiel Maritza Gomez (Director) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $242.49 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 14,464 shares of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL).