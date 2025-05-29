Which Institutions Own Shares In Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA)?

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is 0.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.81 and a high of $19.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBRA stock was last observed hovering at around $17.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $17.40, the stock is -1.68% and -0.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -0.83% off its SMA200. SBRA registered 23.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.5494 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.5595.

The stock witnessed a -0.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.16%, and is -3.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $4.14B and $714.38M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.45 and Fwd P/E is 22.28. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.96% and -12.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.75%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 31.33% this year

570.0 institutions hold shares in Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA), with institutional investors hold 101.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 237.94M, and float is at 233.65M with Short Float at 8.79%. Institutions hold 99.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 34.44 million shares valued at $$530.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.8694 of the SBRA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 34.39 million shares valued at $$529.56 million to account for 14.8462 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC which holds 21.41 million shares representing 9.242 and valued at over $$329.66 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.1005 of the shares totaling 11.81 million with a market value of $$181.93 million.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOSTER MICHAEL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOSTER MICHAEL J sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $18.22 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64725.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24 ’25, Cusack Catherine (Director) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $15.92 for $23880.0. The insider now directly holds 60,583 shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA).