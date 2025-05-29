Which Institutions Own Shares In Therealreal Inc (REAL)?

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) is -50.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.24 and a high of $11.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REAL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $5.36, the stock is -6.87% and -5.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock -4.17% off its SMA200. REAL registered 36.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.6997 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.59325.

The stock witnessed a -12.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.64%, and is 0.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 9.55% over the month.

Therealreal Inc (REAL) has around 3011 employees, a market worth around $606.19M and $616.72M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.16% and -52.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.30%).

with sales reaching $159.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.66% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.28% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.82% in year-over-year returns.

281.0 institutions hold shares in Therealreal Inc (REAL), with institutional investors hold 103.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.09M, and float is at 90.43M with Short Float at 23.09%. Institutions hold 91.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 3.22 million shares valued at $$10.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.0171 of the REAL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 6.91 million shares valued at $$22.05 million to account for 1.6166 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP which holds 5.25 million shares representing 1.228 and valued at over $$16.75 million, while UBS GROUP AG holds 1.2095 of the shares totaling 5.17 million with a market value of $$16.5 million.

Therealreal Inc (REAL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Madan Gopal Ajay, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Madan Gopal Ajay sold 51,425 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 ’25 at a price of $5.82 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.28 million shares.

Therealreal Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 ’25 that Madan Gopal Ajay (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 102,386 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 ’25 and was made at $6.90 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.33 million shares of the REAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20 ’25, Friang Luke Thomas (Chief Product and Technology O) disposed off 18,503 shares at an average price of $6.90 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 556,557 shares of Therealreal Inc (REAL).