Which Institutions Own Shares In TSS Inc (TSSI)?

TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI) is 7.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.48 and a high of $18.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSSI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $12.74, the stock is 29.82% and 48.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 43.73% off its SMA200. TSSI registered 760.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 74.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.5906 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.86415.

The stock witnessed a 74.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.64%, and is 8.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 14.48% over the month.

TSS Inc (TSSI) has around 204 employees, a market worth around $318.76M and $231.21M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.89. Profit margin for the company is 3.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 760.81% and -30.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.99%).

71.0 institutions hold shares in TSS Inc (TSSI), with institutional investors hold 35.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.48M, and float is at 13.09M with Short Float at 20.57%. Institutions hold 28.97% of the Float.

TSS Inc (TSSI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brennan Kieran, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Brennan Kieran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $13.07 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13 ’24, Woodward Peter H (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $9.07 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 1,183,521 shares of TSS Inc (TSSI).