Who are the Institutional Holders in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)?

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is 3.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $128.50 and a high of $251.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $235.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.78%.

Currently trading at $239.43, the stock is 9.11% and 23.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.92 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 25.31% off its SMA200. AVGO registered 71.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $193.8542 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $191.07056.

The stock witnessed a 24.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.44%, and is 3.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $1125.79B and $54.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 115.48 and Fwd P/E is 30.63. Profit margin for the company is 18.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.33% and -4.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.71%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.87% this year

4918.0 institutions hold shares in Broadcom Inc (AVGO), with institutional investors hold 80.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.70B, and float is at 4.61B with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 79.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 44.82 million shares valued at $$71.96 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.612 of the AVGO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 34.2 million shares valued at $$54.91 billion to account for 7.3344 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS which holds 22.42 million shares representing 4.8081 and valued at over $$36.0 billion, while CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS holds 4.0821 of the shares totaling 19.03 million with a market value of $$30.56 billion.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAGE JUSTINE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PAGE JUSTINE sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $230.19 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26182.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14 ’25, PAGE JUSTINE (Director) disposed off 800 shares at an average price of $185.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 25,380 shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO).