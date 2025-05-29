Who are the Institutional Holders in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT)?

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) is 32.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $4.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CKPT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $4.23, the stock is 1.75% and 3.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.19 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 27.76% off its SMA200. CKPT registered 129.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0857 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.311.

The stock witnessed a 2.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.16%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.49% over the week and 0.34% over the month.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $368.09M and $0.04M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.74. Profit margin for the company is -137821.95%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.71% and -6.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-346.78%).

with sales reaching $7.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.63% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 177,529.26% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17,663.41% in year-over-year returns.

95.0 institutions hold shares in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT), with institutional investors hold 49.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.06M, and float is at 74.14M with Short Float at 3.99%. Institutions hold 42.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with over 2.51 million shares valued at $$5.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.8608 of the CKPT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 1.34 million shares valued at $$2.87 million to account for 3.6603 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 0.3 million shares representing 0.8292 and valued at over $$0.65 million, while B. RILEY WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. holds 0.6275 of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $$0.49 million.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oliviero James F III, the company’s CEO, President and Director. SEC filings show that Oliviero James F III sold 15,090 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 02 ’25 at a price of $4.04 per share for a total of $60964.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.76 million shares.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 ’25 that GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 12,322 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 ’25 and was made at $4.05 per share for $49904.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.45 million shares of the CKPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10 ’25, Oliviero James F III (CEO, President and Director) disposed off 10,331 shares at an average price of $3.15 for $32543.0. The insider now directly holds 3,775,019 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT).