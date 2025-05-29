rts logo

Who are the Institutional Holders in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)?

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is -16.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.46 and a high of $69.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMG stock was last observed hovering at around $50.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92%.

Currently trading at $50.07, the stock is -1.88% and 0.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.7 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -9.92% off its SMA200. CMG registered -20.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.9912 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.5827.

The stock witnessed a -1.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.27%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.06% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) has around 130504 employees, a market worth around $67.46B and $11.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.99 and Fwd P/E is 34.86. Profit margin for the company is 13.59%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.62% and -27.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.92%).

with sales reaching $3.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.51% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.37% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.75% in year-over-year returns.

2057.0 institutions hold shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), with institutional investors hold 90.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.35B, and float is at 1.34B with Short Float at 2.34%. Institutions hold 90.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 119.81 million shares valued at $$7.51 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.7271 of the CMG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 109.51 million shares valued at $$6.86 billion to account for 7.9773 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 55.09 million shares representing 4.0129 and valued at over $$3.45 billion, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 3.75 of the shares totaling 51.48 million with a market value of $$3.23 billion.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garner Curtis E, the company’s Chief Customer & Techlgy Ofcr. SEC filings show that Garner Curtis E sold 23,134 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $50.84 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, McConnell Jamie (Chief Accountg & Admin Officer) disposed off 3,087 shares at an average price of $52.42 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 28,064 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG).

