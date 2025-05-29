Who are the Institutional Holders in Copart, Inc (CPRT)?

Copart, Inc (NASDAQ: CPRT) is -9.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.05 and a high of $64.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $52.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77%.

Currently trading at $52.05, the stock is -13.84% and -11.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.02 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -7.52% off its SMA200. CPRT registered -2.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.6016 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.28045.

The stock witnessed a -12.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.50%, and is -15.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Copart, Inc (CPRT) has around 11700 employees, a market worth around $50.29B and $4.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.30 and Fwd P/E is 30.18. Profit margin for the company is 32.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.32% and -19.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.68%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.19% this year

1648.0 institutions hold shares in Copart, Inc (CPRT), with institutional investors hold 95.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 966.09M, and float is at 883.57M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 87.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 100.64 million shares valued at $$5.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.2975 of the CPRT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 69.18 million shares valued at $$3.75 billion to account for 7.079 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. which holds 38.44 million shares representing 3.9328 and valued at over $$2.08 billion, while PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC holds 3.8815 of the shares totaling 37.93 million with a market value of $$2.05 billion.

Copart, Inc (CPRT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COHAN STEVEN D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COHAN STEVEN D sold 94,997 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 ’25 at a price of $60.01 per share for a total of $5.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Copart, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 ’25 that COHAN STEVEN D (Director) sold a total of 5,003 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 ’25 and was made at $60.01 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CPRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11 ’25, COHAN STEVEN D (Director) Proposed Sale 100,000 shares at an average price of $60.00 for $6.0 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Copart, Inc (CPRT).