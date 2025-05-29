rts logo

Who are the Institutional Holders in Copart, Inc (CPRT)?

Copart, Inc (NASDAQ: CPRT) is -9.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.05 and a high of $64.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $52.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77%.

Currently trading at $52.05, the stock is -13.84% and -11.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.02 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -7.52% off its SMA200. CPRT registered -2.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.6016 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.28045.

The stock witnessed a -12.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.50%, and is -15.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Copart, Inc (CPRT) has around 11700 employees, a market worth around $50.29B and $4.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.30 and Fwd P/E is 30.18. Profit margin for the company is 32.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.32% and -19.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.68%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.19% this year

1648.0 institutions hold shares in Copart, Inc (CPRT), with institutional investors hold 95.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 966.09M, and float is at 883.57M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 87.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 100.64 million shares valued at $$5.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.2975 of the CPRT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 69.18 million shares valued at $$3.75 billion to account for 7.079 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. which holds 38.44 million shares representing 3.9328 and valued at over $$2.08 billion, while PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC holds 3.8815 of the shares totaling 37.93 million with a market value of $$2.05 billion.

Copart, Inc (CPRT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COHAN STEVEN D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COHAN STEVEN D sold 94,997 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 ’25 at a price of $60.01 per share for a total of $5.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Copart, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 ’25 that COHAN STEVEN D (Director) sold a total of 5,003 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 ’25 and was made at $60.01 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CPRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11 ’25, COHAN STEVEN D (Director) Proposed Sale 100,000 shares at an average price of $60.00 for $6.0 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Copart, Inc (CPRT).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.