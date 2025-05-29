Who are the Institutional Holders in CoreWeave Inc (CRWV)?

CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ: CRWV) is 190.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.51 and a high of $125.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRWV stock was last observed hovering at around $123.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.82%.

Currently trading at $116.15, the stock is 58.57% and 100.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.39 million and changing -6.31% at the moment leaves the stock 100.45% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.945236 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.945236.

The stock witnessed a 176.42% in the last 1 month, and is 28.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.04% over the week and 8.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 246.56% and -7.09% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -288.22% this year

114.0 institutions hold shares in CoreWeave Inc (CRWV), with institutional investors hold 79.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 317.43M, and float is at 265.92M with Short Float at 5.53%. Institutions hold 52.92% of the Float.

CoreWeave Inc (CRWV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HUTCHINS GLENN H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HUTCHINS GLENN H bought 212,780 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 ’24 at a price of $47.00 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

CoreWeave Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 ’25 that HUTCHINS GLENN H (Director) bought a total of 210,240 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 ’25 and was made at $47.56 per share for $10.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the CRWV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Boone Karen (Director) acquired 10,520 shares at an average price of $47.56 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 10,520 shares of CoreWeave Inc (CRWV).