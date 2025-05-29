Who are the Institutional Holders in DoorDash Inc (DASH)?

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) is 23.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $99.32 and a high of $215.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DASH stock was last observed hovering at around $204.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.7%.

Currently trading at $206.59, the stock is 4.61% and 9.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.59 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 21.33% off its SMA200. DASH registered 87.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $189.1244 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $170.2731.

The stock witnessed a 9.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.02%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) has around 23700 employees, a market worth around $87.54B and $11.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 270.12 and Fwd P/E is 57.68. Profit margin for the company is 3.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.00% and -4.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.83%).

with sales reaching $3.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 647.42% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.72% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.07% in year-over-year returns.

1259.0 institutions hold shares in DoorDash Inc (DASH), with institutional investors hold 97.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 398.52M, and float is at 339.78M with Short Float at 4.54%. Institutions hold 96.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SC US (TTGP), LTD. with over 31.61 million shares valued at $$3.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.6995 of the DASH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 30.75 million shares valued at $$3.35 billion to account for 7.4915 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 24.45 million shares representing 5.9567 and valued at over $$2.66 billion, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 3.9807 of the shares totaling 16.34 million with a market value of $$1.78 billion.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yandell Keith, the company’s CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER. SEC filings show that Yandell Keith sold 5,410 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $204.53 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

DoorDash Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 ’25 that Sherringham Tia (GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY) sold a total of 7,546 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 ’25 and was made at $204.56 per share for $1.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the DASH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23 ’25, Adarkar Prabir (PRESIDENT AND COO) disposed off 62,267 shares at an average price of $202.67 for $12.62 million. The insider now directly holds 942,554 shares of DoorDash Inc (DASH).