Who are the Institutional Holders in Fiserv, Inc (FI)?

Fiserv, Inc (NYSE: FI) is -21.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $146.25 and a high of $238.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FI stock was last observed hovering at around $160.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6%.

Currently trading at $160.74, the stock is -8.21% and -17.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.23 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -19.58% off its SMA200. FI registered 7.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $195.6552 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $199.87245.

The stock witnessed a -9.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.02%, and is -3.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.82% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Fiserv, Inc (FI) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $89.12B and $20.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.43 and Fwd P/E is 13.50. Profit margin for the company is 15.68%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.91% and -32.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.14%).

with sales reaching $5.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.04% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.87% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.61% in year-over-year returns.

2485.0 institutions hold shares in Fiserv, Inc (FI), with institutional investors hold 94.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 556.00M, and float is at 549.68M with Short Float at 1.33%. Institutions hold 94.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 50.03 million shares valued at $$7.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.586 of the FI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 39.22 million shares valued at $$5.85 billion to account for 6.7314 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 37.79 million shares representing 6.4861 and valued at over $$5.63 billion, while DODGE & COX holds 5.8986 of the shares totaling 34.37 million with a market value of $$5.12 billion.

Fiserv, Inc (FI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosman Adam L., the company’s Chief Admin. and Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Rosman Adam L. sold 2,512 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $160.68 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53385.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, FRANK J BISIGNANO (former affiliate) Proposed Sale 367 shares at an average price of $160.88 for $59041.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Fiserv, Inc (FI).