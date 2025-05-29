Who are the Institutional Holders in Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN)?

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN) is -34.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $4.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYLN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57%.

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is 14.73% and 16.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.94 million and changing 50.00% at the moment leaves the stock -20.00% off its SMA200. HYLN registered 16.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4714 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1374.

The stock witnessed a 7.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.06%, and is 35.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.23% over the week and 11.57% over the month.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $299.66M and $2.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2688.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.05% and -58.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.18%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.00% this year

166.0 institutions hold shares in Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN), with institutional investors hold 42.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.23M, and float is at 117.91M with Short Float at 13.88%. Institutions hold 29.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 9.46 million shares valued at $$15.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.4411 of the HYLN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.25 million shares valued at $$11.75 million to account for 4.1709 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GENERAL ELECTRIC CO which holds 5.5 million shares representing 3.164 and valued at over $$8.91 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 2.7243 of the shares totaling 4.74 million with a market value of $$7.67 million.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Standley Greg, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Standley Greg bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $1.13 per share for a total of $5650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 ’25 that RAMASAMY GOVINDARAJ (Chief Commercial Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 ’25 and was made at $1.13 per share for $22600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the HYLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23 ’25, Panzer Jon (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $1.14 for $45600.0. The insider now directly holds 925,669 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN).