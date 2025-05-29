Who are the Institutional Holders in Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG)?

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE: IPG) is -13.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.51 and a high of $33.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IPG stock was last observed hovering at around $24.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $24.33, the stock is -2.68% and -2.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.46 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -14.24% off its SMA200. IPG registered -22.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.0636 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.37145.

The stock witnessed a -2.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.04%, and is -3.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 1.39% over the month.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) has around 53300 employees, a market worth around $9.00B and $10.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.60 and Fwd P/E is 8.62. Profit margin for the company is 4.69%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.08% and -26.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.57%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.77% this year

1021.0 institutions hold shares in Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG), with institutional investors hold 103.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 369.74M, and float is at 368.12M with Short Float at 8.29%. Institutions hold 103.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 46.06 million shares valued at $$1.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.2391 of the IPG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 43.36 million shares valued at $$1.26 billion to account for 11.5235 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 25.92 million shares representing 6.8892 and valued at over $$754.13 million, while BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ holds 5.6037 of the shares totaling 21.09 million with a market value of $$613.41 million.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Ellen Tobi, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Johnson Ellen Tobi sold 21,427 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 ’25 at a price of $26.82 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 ’25 that CARROLL CHRISTOPHER F (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 ’25 and was made at $26.82 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56623.0 shares of the IPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Bonzani Andrew (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 21,130 shares at an average price of $26.82 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 103,489 shares of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG).