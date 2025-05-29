rts logo

Who are the Institutional Holders in Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR)?

Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) is -83.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $8.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JFBR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.43, the stock is -49.22% and -54.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.67 million and changing 6.30% at the moment leaves the stock -81.38% off its SMA200. JFBR registered -90.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.95502 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.208285.

The stock witnessed a -45.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.90%, and is -36.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.32% over the week and 20.83% over the month.

Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $0.81M and $13.69M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.01%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.34% and -94.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-135.58%).

2.0 institutions hold shares in Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR), with institutional investors hold 2.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.72M, and float is at 1.28M with Short Float at 1.34%. Institutions hold 1.83% of the Float.

Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) Insider Activity

Jeffs Brands Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 24 ’24 that Conroy Jeffrey J. (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,281,265 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 24 ’24 and was made at $0.38 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.71 million shares of the JFBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23 ’24, Conroy Jeffrey J. (10% Owner) acquired 1,101,890 shares at an average price of $0.36 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 2,432,000 shares of Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.