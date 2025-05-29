Who are the Institutional Holders in Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR)?

Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) is -83.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $8.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JFBR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.43, the stock is -49.22% and -54.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.67 million and changing 6.30% at the moment leaves the stock -81.38% off its SMA200. JFBR registered -90.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.95502 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.208285.

The stock witnessed a -45.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.90%, and is -36.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.32% over the week and 20.83% over the month.

Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $0.81M and $13.69M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.01%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.34% and -94.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-135.58%).

2.0 institutions hold shares in Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR), with institutional investors hold 2.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.72M, and float is at 1.28M with Short Float at 1.34%. Institutions hold 1.83% of the Float.

Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) Insider Activity

Jeffs Brands Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 24 ’24 that Conroy Jeffrey J. (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,281,265 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 24 ’24 and was made at $0.38 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.71 million shares of the JFBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23 ’24, Conroy Jeffrey J. (10% Owner) acquired 1,101,890 shares at an average price of $0.36 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 2,432,000 shares of Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR).