Who are the Institutional Holders in MARA Holdings Inc (MARA)?

MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) is -11.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.81 and a high of $30.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MARA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.58%.

Currently trading at $14.86, the stock is -1.47% and 8.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 57.03 million and changing -9.61% at the moment leaves the stock -12.19% off its SMA200. MARA registered -26.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.6806 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.92355.

The stock witnessed a 6.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.36%, and is -8.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.14% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) has around 152 employees, a market worth around $5.23B and $705.06M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.68%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.48% and -50.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.43%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -206.39% this year

498.0 institutions hold shares in MARA Holdings Inc (MARA), with institutional investors hold 61.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 346.28M, and float is at 343.87M with Short Float at 27.58%. Institutions hold 60.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 43.02 million shares valued at $$853.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.436 of the MARA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 32.29 million shares valued at $$640.99 million to account for 11.5875 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 10.64 million shares representing 3.819 and valued at over $$211.25 million, while CITADEL ADVISORS LLC holds 2.6056 of the shares totaling 7.26 million with a market value of $$144.13 million.

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thiel Frederick G, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Thiel Frederick G sold 27,505 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $15.68 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.01 million shares.

MARA Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 ’25 that Khan Salman Hassan (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 16,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 ’25 and was made at $15.68 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.6 million shares of the MARA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, Khan Salman Hassan (Officer) Proposed Sale 16,700 shares at an average price of $15.68 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds shares of MARA Holdings Inc (MARA).