Who are the Institutional Holders in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS)?

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) is 72.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $7.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVTS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $6.16, the stock is 127.98% and 172.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 131.55 million and changing -5.23% at the moment leaves the stock 129.37% off its SMA200. NVTS registered 70.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 204.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2587 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6856.

The stock witnessed a 206.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 136.92%, and is 208.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 50.80% over the week and 23.79% over the month.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) has around 280 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $74.14M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -131.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 305.26% and -18.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.17%).

with sales reaching $14.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.58% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.15% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.48% in year-over-year returns.

229.0 institutions hold shares in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS), with institutional investors hold 52.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 191.76M, and float is at 117.30M with Short Float at 19.94%. Institutions hold 39.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 9.9 million shares valued at $$38.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.4053 of the NVTS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 9.69 million shares valued at $$38.07 million to account for 5.2899 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC which holds 9.18 million shares representing 5.0138 and valued at over $$37.25 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 3.2559 of the shares totaling 5.96 million with a market value of $$23.43 million.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sheridan Eugene, the company’s PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that Sheridan Eugene sold 2,155,783 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $4.49 per share for a total of $9.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, David Moxam (Director) Proposed Sale 714,199 shares at an average price of $6.50 for $4.64 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS).