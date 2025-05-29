rts logo

Who are the Institutional Holders in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)?

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) is -46.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $11.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $5.31, the stock is -2.88% and -3.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.55 million and changing -2.75% at the moment leaves the stock -30.83% off its SMA200. NWL registered -32.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.4942 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.6767.

The stock witnessed a 3.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.27%, and is -7.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) has around 23700 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $7.50B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.20. Profit margin for the company is -3.26%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.83% and -54.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.19%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.96% this year

533.0 institutions hold shares in Newell Brands Inc (NWL), with institutional investors hold 101.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 417.70M, and float is at 415.62M with Short Float at 5.84%. Institutions hold 100.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 69.06 million shares valued at $$442.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.6324 of the NWL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with 52.48 million shares valued at $$336.39 million to account for 12.6395 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PACER ADVISORS, INC. which holds 47.01 million shares representing 11.3228 and valued at over $$301.35 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 10.6316 of the shares totaling 44.14 million with a market value of $$282.95 million.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Platt Tracy L, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Platt Tracy L sold 23,343 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 ’24 at a price of $10.31 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05 ’24, Turner Bradford R (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $8.96 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 230,254 shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL).

