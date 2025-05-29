Who are the Institutional Holders in Newmont Corp (NEM)?

Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) is 41.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.86 and a high of $58.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEM stock was last observed hovering at around $52.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $52.85, the stock is 1.50% and 3.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.57 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 11.23% off its SMA200. NEM registered 28.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.0548 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.51495.

The stock witnessed a -2.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.27%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Newmont Corp (NEM) has around 42600 employees, a market worth around $58.82B and $19.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.86 and Fwd P/E is 11.69. Profit margin for the company is 25.99%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.38% and -10.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.96%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.12% this year

1789.0 institutions hold shares in Newmont Corp (NEM), with institutional investors hold 75.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.12B, and float is at 1.11B with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 75.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 135.01 million shares valued at $$5.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.7095 of the NEM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 119.25 million shares valued at $$4.99 billion to account for 10.3427 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP which holds 50.92 million shares representing 4.4161 and valued at over $$2.13 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.3891 of the shares totaling 50.61 million with a market value of $$2.12 billion.

Newmont Corp (NEM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brook Bruce R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Brook Bruce R sold 2,077 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 ’25 at a price of $51.48 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47257.0 shares.

Newmont Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 ’25 that Toth Peter (EVP, Chief Sustain & Dev Off) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 ’25 and was made at $51.48 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80526.0 shares of the NEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01 ’25, Toth Peter (Officer) Proposed Sale 3,000 shares at an average price of $51.48 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Newmont Corp (NEM).