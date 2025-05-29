Who are the Institutional Holders in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)?

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) is -32.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.04 and a high of $80.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ON stock was last observed hovering at around $43.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55%.

Currently trading at $42.85, the stock is 1.50% and 6.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.67 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -26.24% off its SMA200. ON registered -40.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.235 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.0883.

The stock witnessed a 7.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.24%, and is -3.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) has around 26490 employees, a market worth around $17.90B and $6.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.72 and Fwd P/E is 13.80. Profit margin for the company is 9.51%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.03% and -46.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.44%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.50% this year

1133.0 institutions hold shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON), with institutional investors hold 105.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 417.87M, and float is at 414.91M with Short Float at 8.42%. Institutions hold 105.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 64.1 million shares valued at $$4.39 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.9378 of the ON Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 51.33 million shares valued at $$3.52 billion to account for 11.9612 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 42.01 million shares representing 9.791 and valued at over $$2.88 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.8668 of the shares totaling 20.88 million with a market value of $$1.43 billion.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Alan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Campbell Alan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 ’25 at a price of $43.23 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85006.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17 ’24, KEETON SIMON (Group President, PSG) disposed off 28,000 shares at an average price of $68.56 for $1.92 million. The insider now directly holds 203,182 shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON).