Who are the Institutional Holders in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) is -39.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $2.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PACB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is 3.05% and -5.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.29 million and changing 20.85% at the moment leaves the stock -31.40% off its SMA200. PACB registered -43.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1656 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.60375.

The stock witnessed a -2.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.52%, and is 7.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.79% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) has around 575 employees, a market worth around $330.10M and $152.36M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -430.93%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.88% and -59.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.28%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.84% this year

309.0 institutions hold shares in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB), with institutional investors hold 72.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 300.04M, and float is at 264.16M with Short Float at 21.56%. Institutions hold 66.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 33.21 million shares valued at $$45.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.1932 of the PACB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 26.0 million shares valued at $$35.62 million to account for 9.5449 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 23.61 million shares representing 8.6674 and valued at over $$32.34 million, while MADRONE ADVISORS, LLC holds 8.5878 of the shares totaling 23.39 million with a market value of $$32.05 million.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farmer Michele, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that Farmer Michele sold 5,195 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $5200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 ’25 that HENRY CHRISTIAN O (See Remarks) sold a total of 12,497 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 ’25 and was made at $1.41 per share for $17583.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.23 million shares of the PACB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Van Oene Mark (See Remarks) disposed off 6,486 shares at an average price of $1.41 for $9126.0. The insider now directly holds 1,497,695 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB).