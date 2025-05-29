Who are the Institutional Holders in Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) is 63.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.64 and a high of $133.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $123.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37%.

Currently trading at $123.76, the stock is 1.52% and 18.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63.79 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 70.64% off its SMA200. PLTR registered 497.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $104.0156 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.5284.

The stock witnessed a 7.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.57%, and is -1.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.60% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has around 3936 employees, a market worth around $292.06B and $3.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 540.44 and Fwd P/E is 168.39. Profit margin for the company is 18.32%. Distance from 52-week low is 499.61% and -7.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.15%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 42.24% this year

2718.0 institutions hold shares in Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR), with institutional investors hold 57.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.26B, and float is at 2.14B with Short Float at 2.61%. Institutions hold 55.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 201.59 million shares valued at $$5.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.0335 of the PLTR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 119.76 million shares valued at $$3.03 billion to account for 5.3664 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 42.01 million shares representing 1.8827 and valued at over $$1.06 billion, while RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC holds 1.7707 of the shares totaling 39.52 million with a market value of $$1.0 billion.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buckley Jeffrey, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that Buckley Jeffrey sold 1,708 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $126.39 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34468.0 shares.

Palantir Technologies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 ’25 that Buckley Jeffrey (See Remarks) sold a total of 189 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 ’25 and was made at $125.97 per share for $23807.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34279.0 shares of the PLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Taylor Ryan D. (See Remarks) disposed off 35,480 shares at an average price of $126.39 for $4.48 million. The insider now directly holds 367,691 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR).