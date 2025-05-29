rts logo

Who are the Institutional Holders in Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM)?

Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) is -3.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.80 and a high of $230.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $148.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.03%.

Currently trading at $147.60, the stock is 0.18% and 0.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.99 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -7.96% off its SMA200. QCOM registered -26.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $146.4086 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $160.3574.

The stock witnessed a -0.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.95%, and is -4.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) has around 49000 employees, a market worth around $162.06B and $42.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.03 and Fwd P/E is 12.30. Profit margin for the company is 26.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.18% and -36.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.94%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.46% this year

3630.0 institutions hold shares in Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM), with institutional investors hold 80.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.10B, and float is at 1.10B with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 80.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 112.07 million shares valued at $$22.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.0422 of the QCOM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 95.88 million shares valued at $$19.1 billion to account for 8.5913 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 50.75 million shares representing 4.5471 and valued at over $$10.11 billion, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.2526 of the shares totaling 25.14 million with a market value of $$5.0 billion.

Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by QUALCOMM INC/DE, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that QUALCOMM INC/DE sold 412,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $6.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Qualcomm, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 ’25 that MARTIN NEIL (SVP, Finance and CAO) sold a total of 786 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 ’25 and was made at $153.70 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 736.0 shares of the QCOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, NEIL A MARTIN (Officer) Proposed Sale 786 shares at an average price of $153.70 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM).

