Who are the Institutional Holders in Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT)?

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) is -22.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $27.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QUBT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $12.79, the stock is 31.67% and 55.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.34 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 107.44% off its SMA200. QUBT registered 1686.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 168.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.2364 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.165515.

The stock witnessed a 79.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.72%, and is 11.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.04% over the week and 10.29% over the month.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $0.39M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11720.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 3503.83% and -52.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.34%).

with sales reaching $100k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.38% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 87.67% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -45.36% in year-over-year returns.

195.0 institutions hold shares in Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT), with institutional investors hold 19.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.32M, and float is at 113.63M with Short Float at 23.07%. Institutions hold 15.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 2.23 million shares valued at $$1.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.3836 of the QUBT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 0.62 million shares valued at $$0.31 million to account for 0.6646 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 0.29 million shares representing 0.3134 and valued at over $$0.15 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 0.2186 of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $$0.1 million.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, Huang Yuping (Chief Quantum Officer) disposed off 500,000 shares at an average price of $11.70 for $5.85 million. The insider now directly holds 21,236,906 shares of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT).