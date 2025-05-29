Who are the Institutional Holders in Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)?

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC) is 21.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.66 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOC stock was last observed hovering at around $32.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.04%.

Currently trading at $27.89, the stock is 5.98% and 17.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.78 million and changing -15.31% at the moment leaves the stock 21.98% off its SMA200. SOC registered 108.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.8652.

The stock witnessed a 37.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.09%, and is -14.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.71% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) has around 161 employees, a market worth around $2.74B and $0.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.12. Distance from 52-week low is 104.17% and -20.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.16%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 96.80% this year

264.0 institutions hold shares in Sable Offshore Corp (SOC), with institutional investors hold 70.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.34M, and float is at 74.94M with Short Float at 18.50%. Institutions hold 54.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 9.02 million shares valued at $$136.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.9999 of the SOC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PILGRIM GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC with 8.0 million shares valued at $$120.56 million to account for 13.2965 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. which holds 3.67 million shares representing 6.0955 and valued at over $$55.27 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.5733 of the shares totaling 3.35 million with a market value of $$50.53 million.

Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pilgrim Global ICAV, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Pilgrim Global ICAV sold 143,806 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 ’25 at a price of $25.37 per share for a total of $3.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.1 million shares.

Sable Offshore Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 ’24 that Pilgrim Global ICAV (10% Owner) bought a total of 750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 ’24 and was made at $20.00 per share for $15.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.79 million shares of the SOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27 ’24, Pilgrim Global ICAV (10% Owner) acquired 41,000 shares at an average price of $15.45 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 8,041,001 shares of Sable Offshore Corp (SOC).