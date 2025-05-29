Who are the Institutional Holders in SES AI Corporation (SES)?

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) is -58.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $2.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SES stock was last observed hovering at around $0.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is 0.14% and 20.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.02 million and changing -6.73% at the moment leaves the stock 14.54% off its SMA200. SES registered -26.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 200.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.74584 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.78596.

The stock witnessed a -14.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.16%, and is -5.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

SES AI Corporation (SES) has around 250 employees, a market worth around $330.24M and $7.83M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1239.12%. Distance from 52-week low is 350.10% and -64.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.07%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 53.20% this year

137.0 institutions hold shares in SES AI Corporation (SES), with institutional investors hold 41.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 320.97M, and float is at 216.66M with Short Float at 9.52%. Institutions hold 34.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD with over 34.68 million shares valued at $$43.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.808 of the SES Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC with 33.06 million shares valued at $$41.32 million to account for 10.3033 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 9.54 million shares representing 2.975 and valued at over $$11.93 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 2.8165 of the shares totaling 9.04 million with a market value of $$11.3 million.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pilkington Kyle, the company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Pilkington Kyle sold 44,051 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 ’25 at a price of $1.17 per share for a total of $51597.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

SES AI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 ’25 that Li Gang (CHIEF MANUFACTURING OFFICER) sold a total of 15,909 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 ’25 and was made at $1.17 per share for $18634.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the SES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10 ’25, Gan Hong (CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER) disposed off 51,600 shares at an average price of $1.17 for $60439.0. The insider now directly holds 773,906 shares of SES AI Corporation (SES).