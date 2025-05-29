rts logo

Who are the Institutional Holders in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (LITM)?

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ: LITM) is -65.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $24.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LITM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66%.

Currently trading at $4.29, the stock is 13.56% and -19.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.17 million and changing 18.18% at the moment leaves the stock -26.36% off its SMA200. LITM registered -62.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.3194 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.826095.

The stock witnessed a -21.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.67%, and is 17.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.34% over the week and 9.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 117.11% and -82.45% from its 52-week high.

25.0 institutions hold shares in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (LITM), with institutional investors hold 2.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.82M, and float is at 7.75M with Short Float at 2.85%. Institutions hold 2.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DEUTSCHE BANK AG with over 0.13 million shares valued at $$92300.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.6386 of the LITM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with 16366.0 shares valued at $$11702.0 to account for 0.0804 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC which holds 15996.0 shares representing 0.0786 and valued at over $$11399.0, while XTX TOPCO LTD holds 0.0549 of the shares totaling 11167.0 with a market value of $$7984.0.

