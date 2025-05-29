Who are the Institutional Holders in Unity Software Inc (U)?

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) is 9.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.90 and a high of $30.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The U stock was last observed hovering at around $21.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.73%.

Currently trading at $24.54, the stock is 13.62% and 18.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39.1 million and changing 12.52% at the moment leaves the stock 15.19% off its SMA200. U registered 25.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.7964 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.30435.

The stock witnessed a 10.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.43%, and is 10.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Unity Software Inc (U) has around 4987 employees, a market worth around $10.20B and $1.79B in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.83. Profit margin for the company is -25.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.61% and -20.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.62% this year

594.0 institutions hold shares in Unity Software Inc (U), with institutional investors hold 88.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 415.41M, and float is at 314.32M with Short Float at 9.82%. Institutions hold 84.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with over 34.74 million shares valued at $$564.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.849 of the U Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SC US (TTGP), LTD. with 32.25 million shares valued at $$524.39 million to account for 8.2158 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 27.97 million shares representing 7.1256 and valued at over $$454.8 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 4.1896 of the shares totaling 16.45 million with a market value of $$267.41 million.

Unity Software Inc (U) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, The Felix (Former Affiliate) Proposed Sale 14,420 shares at an average price of $21.24 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Unity Software Inc (U).