Who are the Institutional Holders in Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) is -3.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.60 and a high of $155.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRT stock was last observed hovering at around $109.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57%.

Currently trading at $109.22, the stock is 8.25% and 26.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.74 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 6.73% off its SMA200. VRT registered 7.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.4976 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.33035.

The stock witnessed a 26.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.76%, and is 2.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $41.62B and $8.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.32 and Fwd P/E is 25.03. Profit margin for the company is 7.92%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.77% and -29.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.97% this year

1590.0 institutions hold shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), with institutional investors hold 80.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 381.00M, and float is at 373.30M with Short Float at 3.34%. Institutions hold 80.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 34.13 million shares valued at $$2.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.1082 of the VRT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 33.65 million shares valued at $$2.91 billion to account for 8.9789 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 23.86 million shares representing 6.3667 and valued at over $$2.07 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 4.3855 of the shares totaling 16.43 million with a market value of $$1.42 billion.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Winther Karsten, the company’s President, EMEA. SEC filings show that Winther Karsten sold 54,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 ’25 at a price of $96.50 per share for a total of $5.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18847.0 shares.

Vertiv Holdings Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 ’25 that Winther Karsten (President, EMEA) sold a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 ’25 and was made at $94.33 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18847.0 shares of the VRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09 ’25, Winther Karsten (Officer) Proposed Sale 5,500 shares at an average price of $94.33 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT).