Who are the Institutional Holders in VF Corp (VFC)?

VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) is -38.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.41 and a high of $29.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VFC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $13.18, the stock is -1.13% and -0.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.19 million and changing -2.73% at the moment leaves the stock -30.24% off its SMA200. VFC registered 10.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.2448 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.89275.

The stock witnessed a 13.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.99%, and is -8.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

VF Corp (VFC) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $5.14B and $9.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.12. Profit margin for the company is -0.57%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.06% and -54.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.93%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.08% this year

770.0 institutions hold shares in VF Corp (VFC), with institutional investors hold 96.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 389.70M, and float is at 367.23M with Short Float at 6.72%. Institutions hold 96.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with over 76.12 million shares valued at $$1.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 19.5805 of the VFC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DODGE & COX with 42.56 million shares valued at $$574.52 million to account for 10.9473 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 41.01 million shares representing 10.5493 and valued at over $$553.63 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 9.8904 of the shares totaling 38.45 million with a market value of $$519.05 million.

VF Corp (VFC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carucci Richard, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Carucci Richard bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $12.05 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

VF Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 ’25 that Dalmia Abhishek (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 ’25 and was made at $11.78 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the VFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23 ’25, Darrell Bracken (President & Chief Exec Officer) acquired 85,840 shares at an average price of $11.73 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 295,406 shares of VF Corp (VFC).